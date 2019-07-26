GETTING READY

Kevin Green | Daily News | Daily News employees Natalie Acra (left) and Abbie Bell are pictured organizing school supplies for this year's Back To School Bash. This year's event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (July 30) at the Decatur County Family YMCA. Thanks to various sponsors, more than 300 area children will be given a backpack full of school supplies. Preregistration is now closed, but a very limited number of backpacks will be available for non-registered children on a first come, first served basis. The event also includes a free meal for visiting kids (while supplies last), free haircuts, and several other vendors. Questions may be directed to Natalie Acra at 812-663-3111 ext. 7034.