Psalm 40:1-4
1 I waited patiently for the Lord; he inclined to me and heard my cry.
2 He drew me up from the desolate pit, out of the miry bog, and set my feet upon a rock, making my steps secure.
3 He put a new song in my mouth, a song of praise to our God. Many will see and fear, and put their trust in the Lord.
4 Happy are those who make the Lord their trust, who do not turn to the proud, to those who go astray after false gods.
As I was preparing to write this column, I was reminded of this passage from Psalms. The Psalmist is dealing with something that has brought him to draw a word picture for us describing his emotions.
Years ago while finishing up some degree work for my Ph.D. in Counseling I did an intensive residency at St. Vincent Stress Center. We had sessions with the patients doing some intensive work and some more relaxing things. One of those relaxing times was handing out a coloring page.
It had been a long time since I had colored, but I found it to be most relaxing and it was observed that many of the patients were relaxed and opened up in conversation. It was a great time to observe and join in on the relaxing time.
The Psalmist paints a picture in words for us which describes the place he finds himself. One of the descriptions is that of a pit. I have counseled many over the years who have described their situation, whether mental, physical or spiritual, as a pit they can’t get out of.
In some ways, COVID-19 has brought all of us to the point of wondering how we get out of this pit. There has been the loss of life. I know many who have passed due to the virus and, for the survivors, it becomes a harsh realization that life is fragile.
We don’t know how this situation will end, but I will tell you that we must pray, do what’s right about socialization, hygiene, and caring for one another ever since the numbers have decreased and the pandemic is not as prominent as it was.
I would recommend we call, do Facetime, or do whatever we can do to touch base with loved ones and friends just to see how they are doing.
For those who attend a church, we know how the churches are heeding the situation and many are streaming live on social media platforms. I am on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 and Wednesday evenings throughout the week. We want you to stay positive and prayerful during this time of change.
Whatever your faith, do it and we will see how Our Lord will also pull us out of the pit just as God did for the Psalmist.
