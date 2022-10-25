GREENSBURG – As part of the Greensburg Fire Department’s month-long campaign to boost breast cancer awareness, local firefighters recently donated a check for $1,095 to the Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s Pink Ribbon Fund.
Annually, in memory of Assistant Chief Bryan Wenning’s wife Patti, who died in 2017 after a valiant fight with breast cancer, the GFD works with Game Plan Graphics in Greensburg to design and sell bright pink T-shirts calling attention to breast cancer care and awareness.
This years’ take was $1,095.
DCMH Foundation Director Mandy Lohrum explained how the money is used.
“We started the Pink Ribbon Fund in 2014, and it provides mammograms to un- or under-insured individuals who might need testing done,” she said.
DCMH CEO Rex McKinney said, “At DCMH, we are very focused on community health and wellness. These funds help women in need get screening resources and diagnostic tools. These dollars go right into a fund that directly helps people in our community. The partnership we’ve had with the GFD this year has brought so much attention and awareness and women’s health. It’s so valuable.”
To donate the DCMH Pink Ribbon Fund, go to dcmh.netoundation and follow the Pink Ribbon Fund links.
