GREENSBURG — Twelve firemen from the Greensburg Fire Department, accompanied by rescue personnel from the Evansville Sugar Creek District and Danville, recently participated in Swift Water Training at Upland Reservoir on N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
The training was originally supposed to take place on Flatrock River, but because of the recent drought-like conditions water levels in the river are down considerably, so the exercise was moved to the nearby reservoir.
Dangerous swift water situations can occur within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall, a dam or levee failure, or a sudden release of water held by an ice jam.
Flash floods can roll boulders, tear out trees, destroy buildings and bridges, and scour out new channels.
Rapidly rising water can reach heights of 30 feet or more in a relatively short span of time, depending on the terrain on either side of a waterway.
Furthermore, flash flood-producing rains can also trigger catastrophic mud slides.
Flash floods are the number one cause of death in water emergencies.
Swift water situations are inherently dangerous. With the complications resulting from fast current, low-head dams, and/or hidden debris, swift-water situations can quickly become deadly.
Indiana firemen prepare for these hazards by learning how to organize and manage safe swift water rescue operations.
According to GFD fireman/trainer Chuck Gunter, each fireman is given state mandated classroom training time with an extensive hands-on knot-tying syllabus, a prerequisite for all rescue training protocols and a subject that is reviewed often.
They are then taught self-survival in calm water, and then in swift moving water situations.
Upland Reservoir proved ideal for calm water scenarios; however, participants of this session were obliged to create their own swift moving water.
“You tell a group of firefighters that you can’t do something, and they will engineer a way to do it,” said Gunter.
Using the combined power of multiple pumping vehicles, an appropriately strong moving volume of water was created for the training.
The hands-on training also included riverbank rescue protocols, and for situations when bank-side rescue is not possible, boat-based rescue training.
A state issued examination was then administered for final certification.
