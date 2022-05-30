GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Memorial Hospital are partnering to host a Car Seat Safety seminar from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at GFD Station 1, 528 N. Ireland Street.
Certified in the proper use of seat belts and car seat safety, GFD Lt. Kyle Wilson and firefighters Donothan Buckley and Tyler Brown will teach the proper installation of car safety seats for children.
According to the United States Department of Transportation, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. That’s why it’s so important to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in the vehicle.
“Most people go to front facing car seats way too early,” he said. “Most think that once their child becomes 1 year old they can go to a forward facing seat, but there are actually good, better and best considerations to make. Good if they go by only age requirement, better' is if they go by age and weight, but it would be best to go by the child’s age, weight and height.”
At 2 or 3 years old, most children are ready for a front facing car seat, but it’s best to refer to the car seat manufacturer’s instructions.
“Another mistake parents make is giving more than 2 inches of play in the car seat straps,” Buckley said. "Some vehicle manufacturers install an airbag in the seat belt itself. For example, in the newer Ford trucks the seatbelt has an airbag, so a latch is provided. If not, the child needs to go in the middle seat.”
If you need help installing a car seat, the GFD is willing to assist.
“I will help them install if they want to call and make sure I’m here, but I will install it and then take it out so they have to reinstall it while I watch,” said Buckley. “I want it to be right.”
"What is more important than our children and grandchildren? Take this opportunity to stop by and make sure your kids are safely secured in their car seats," Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning added.
The Right Fit
Place your child in the car seat with the child’s back flat against the car seat.
Place harness straps over the child’s shoulders. Harness straps should lie flat, not twisted, and be placed through the slots located at or below your child’s shoulders.
Bulky clothing or blankets can prevent a snug harness fit. Always buckle the baby in the seat first, and then place coats or blankets over the harness.
If your baby needs support, fill the empty spaces with small, rolled blankets on each side of the baby’s shoulders and head.
If there is a gap between the buckle and your child’s groin (common for young infants), try placing a rolled washcloth or diaper in the space for a more secure fit.
Never put thick padding under or behind the baby unless it is recommended for use by the car seat manufacturer.
Place chest clip at armpit level. This holds the harness straps in place on the child’s chest and shoulders.
(Source: www.nhtsa.gov.)
Recommendations
There are many car seat choices on the market. Use the information below to help you choose the type of car seat that best meets your child’s needs, or print out NHTSA’s car seat recommendations for children.
Select a car seat based on your child’s age and size, then choose a seat that fits in your vehicle and use it every time.
Always refer to your specific car seat manufacturer’s instructions (check height and weight limits) and read the vehicle owner’s manual on how to install the car seat using the seat belt or lower anchors and a tether, if available.
To maximize safety, keep your child in the car seat for as long as possible, as long as the child fits within the manufacturer’s height and weight requirements.
Keep your child in the back seat at least through age 12.
For more information, call the Greensburg Fire Department at 812-663-8671.
