BATESVILLE – The Gibson Theatre is set to host two tribute bands in the new year as well as a New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day movie feature. After more than 100 years in operation, the theater shows no sign of slowing in the new year.
“Puss in Boots- The Last Wish” opens 2023, playing at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The next available tickets are for a Bob Seger tribute band called Kat Mandu and a Chicago tribute band called Cincinnati Transit Authority.
Kat Mandu is set to perform for about two hours on February 11. They’re advertised as, “the best in the Midwest.” In the one-room theatre, seating is limited.
Cincinnati Transit Authority is performing a two-hour set on February 25 at the Gibson. The eight-piece band originated in Cincinnati as the name suggests. The band consists of some of the area’s best rock, jazz and blues musicians performing dozens of iconic Chicago tunes.
Both tribute band shows began at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7:15 and limited ticket sales at the door.
