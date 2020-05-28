RUSHVILLE – In just one day, all the RUSH Back to Local Businesses gift cards have been sold. The program was developed to interject nearly $58,000 back into the local economy and to local businesses.
Rush County citizens came through in a big and quick way. All the gift cards were purchased in less than four hours. Now the program shifts to processing orders from the website.
The community wide effort was modeled after a similar successful program out of Decatur County. The Rush County COVID-19 Recovery Task Force partnered with a group of local agencies to develop, support and implement the program. The Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF), the Rush County Economic Development Corporation (ECDC), the Rush County Chamber of Commerce and several large businesses helped make it possible.
Customers were able to purchase $30 gift cards for just $20 from businesses that opt-in to the program. The full $30 will support the businesses. The $10 difference is made up from sponsorships by the partners, including $5,000 from RCCF’s Rush to Help: COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund.
“We are extraordinarily excited to have the support of the Rush County Community Foundation with the RUSH Back to Local Businesses gift card program. Through their financial support, we can push $19,300 of direct financial support to our locally-owned businesses during these difficult times,” John McCane, ECDC Executive Director, said.
This program gave community members the opportunity to support their favorite local businesses and get a great deal.
Sponsors included:
- $5,000 – The Rush County Community Foundation
- $5,000 – The Rush County Chamber of Commerce
- $2,500 – Citizen’s State Bank
- $2,500 – The Rush County ECDC
- $1,000 – Duke Energy
- $1,000 – Vectren Energy
- $1,000 – RushShelby Energy
- $500 – HWC Engineering
- $500 – Cormo USA
- $300 – Edward Jones – Devon Niehoff, Financial Advisor
Donations are still being accepted for the Rush to Help: COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund. To make an online gift visit: rushcountyfoundation.org/relief, or mail checks to: RCCF, 117 N. Main Street, Rushville, IN 46173
