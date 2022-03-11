HENRY COUNTY — Josh Gillmore is a candidate for Indiana State Representative for the 54th District. He hopes to replace the retiring Tom Saunders.
Gillmore was born and raised a Hoosier and currently resides in Henry County.
He was home educated and will be graduating from Indiana Wesleyan University in April with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing with Honors. He is the Operations Manager at his family business of Cornerstone Campground and Retreat Center in New Castle. He comes from a large family of nine, where he has six siblings.
Gillmore has a deeply held belief in the Lord Jesus which has been his driving force to go to the statehouse.
“As I go to the Indiana Statehouse, I need to be a prayerful man,” he said. “With each decision, legislative support, and bill that I author, I need to make sure it aligns with God’s Word.”
Gillmore believes that Hoosiers are facing many issues today because we have walked away from a foundation in the Lord. He will strive to bring that back to the House.
Gillmore said he is committed to freedom on many levels: Medical freedom, freedom for the unborn, religious freedom, and freedom from the liberal indoctrination of those in the school system.
He said he is a Constitutional defender and fully supports the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.
He also fully supports legislation that will aid in ridding the education system of indoctrination like CRT and SEL.
“These children are the future of Indiana,” he said.
Gillmore believes in supporting education that goes back to the basics of truth, solid education, and life skills, including technical training.
His passion for the unborn comes from the fact that five of his siblings were adopted from around the world.
He also pledges to fight for the economy.
“The recent increase in fuel prices is hurting us all including the local farmer,” he said “Farmers are a valued asset in our district. This push for control and power over the people has to end.”
Gillmore said he is not an establishment politician.
“I have watched our legislators with years of experience do hardly anything for Hoosiers during the last two years,” he said. “They did not protect our medical freedoms, nor did they hold our governor accountable for his overreach.”
Visit www.JoshGillmore.com or Facebook at “Josh Gillmore for IN House District 54” for more information about the candidate and where he stands on various issues.
Information provided
