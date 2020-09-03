BATESVILLE — Girl Scouts of Ripley County will host its Kick-Off-Event from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Girl Scout House in Batesville (1089 S. Park Avenue).
The free event will be hosted by the Girl Scouts of Ripley County Service Unit
“Girl Scouts of Ripley County is excited to provide girls and their guests with a socially distanced, outdoor event as an opportunity to make new friends and reconnect with old ones,” Service Unit Manager Karen Cannady said. “This event is completely free and is open to all school age girls who are currently Girl Scouts or are interested in learning more about Girl Scouts and their families.”
The Service Unit will provide games, refreshments, crafts and a movie for those who attend.
“We’ll be learning some new Girl Scout songs, showing a Girl Scout themed movie and talking about how girls and adults can get more involved,” Cannady said.
Contact Girl Scouts of Ripley County Membership Manager Melanie Maxwell at 317-924-6890 for more information about how your child can join the troop or how to become a troop leader.
“Girl Scouts teaches girls to expand their horizons and work hard for what they believe in, and that they are capable of anything they put their minds to,” Cannady said. “Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. As a lifelong Girl Scout, I understand this year will look different, but I love to see how our girls rise to every challenge they are faced with.”
