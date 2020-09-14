RUSHVILLE - Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Spiderman, Catwoman, The Avengers, The Fantastic Four...and the list goes on of superheroes that youth identify with for the super powers each possess.
What about the everyday hero? Girls Scout Troop 3713 took the time on Patriot’s Day to discuss and learn about our everyday heroes that we can look up to and appreciate.
Troop members learned about what Patriot Day stands for, when and where the events happened and why it is so important to remember the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001.
During the Scout meeting, the girls made paper flags and added silhouettes of the twin towers on each flag. They also wrote the qualities that make a hero.
After they completed the project, the girls walked to the Rushville Police Department and met with Officer Strobel and his K-9 partner Reba. Officer Strobel talked to the girls about the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and his account of the day.
After the time together with the Girls Scout Troop, Officer Strobel took the thank you notes from the girls to display at the RPD.
