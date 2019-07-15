GREENSBURG - Proving that all it takes to make a difference in a young life is a reliable and compassionate role model, Girl Scouts Troop Leader Ashley Schwering said the girls she leads from Troops 3262 and 4624 are like her sisters.
"When we're together, we act like siblings," she said. "We sit down and talk about things and learn how important working together is."
As a retired Girl Scout herself, she knows how important her time Scouting in her younger years was to her.
"It's just a great extracurricular activity. It builds character and lets girls learn from each other and from their leaders in a safe environment," she said.
Girl Scouts leaders at the corporate level have decided it's important to expose girls of all ages to S.T.E.M. – science, technology, electronics and math – and Schwering is jumping on the bandwagon for good reasons.
"It's getting better, but it's still a male-dominated world," she said. "So, I'm taking the initiative to start talking about and exposing these girls to S.T.E.M. I think giving them the opportunity to learn about something when they're not in school is just a good idea. Maybe it will fire their imaginations in ways that will help their careers later in life."
At 26, by her own confession Schwering is a driven woman. Working a "crazy" schedule as a physical therapist assistant, she doesn't spend much time at home.
And planning a July 27 S.T.E.M. outing for her Scouts leaves her much to do.
Using insulated tubes, her girls enjoyed learning about physics and the science of gravity.
"We took the insulation tubes and built roller-coasters with them," Schwering explained.
She said that sometimes being a role model is scary.
"I worry that I don't get to spend enough quality time with them when we have a meeting that goes well. I sometimes feel I don't do them enough justice, but at meetings that don't always go as planned they seem to have fun anyway, and I guess that's the most important thing," she said.
And she doesn't seem to have much difficulty with all age groups together.
"I have Daisies (first to third grade Scouts), Juniors (fourth and fifth grade Scouts), and Cadets (grades six, seven, and nine) altogether, and that means I have a lot of sassy, dramatic girls! But the older girls don't seem to mind helping me handle the younger girls, so it all works out," Schwering said.
For the S.T.E.M. camp planned for the 27th, Schwering plans to use thread spools, dowel rods and springs.
"They'll get to see how the flying trajectory is changed with shorter springs, and longer springs. It's all about physics," she said.
To enroll a girl in Girl Scouts, parents are invited to call Girl Scout Membership Manager Melanie Maxwell at 812-716-0665 or visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org.
