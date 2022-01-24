INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season in central Indiana, where consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.
Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Tagalongs®.
This season, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash, so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact free cookie orders. Starting in February, in select cities, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery on the DoorDash app. Local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more.
You can get Girl Scout Cookies in central Indiana through March 13. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. In February, Girl Scouts will also run cookie booths at supermarkets and other local retailers. And beginning Feb. 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.
Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:
- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.
- If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/cookies, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths when they are available in your area.
- Starting in February, use the DoorDash app to order via contact-free delivery from DoorDash in select cities.
- Beginning Feb. 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutsindiana.org/cookies to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
-Information provided.
