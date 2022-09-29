DECATUR COUNTY — The Lilly Endowment has awarded $3 million to Girls Inc. to fund a 3-year plan to strengthen and expand Girls Inc. programming statewide as part of a $91.5 million initiative supporting youth organizations across Indiana.
The grant will support all six Girls Inc. affiliates in the state and will allow these organizations to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever, reaching thousands more vulnerable girls each year statewide with long-term mentoring relationships and innovative programming that will help them unlock their potential and thrive as leaders, now and in the future.
“The Lilly Endowment has been a longtime supporter of Girls Inc. and this new investment shows a deep commitment to our work in Indiana and in the counties we serve,” said Amy Dillon, CEO at Girls Inc. serving Shelby, Decatur, Rush and Monroe counties. “We look forward to reaching more girls in our served communities with the Girls Inc. Experience, helping them to take their places as strong, smart, and bold leaders now and in the future.”
Girls Inc. in Shelbyville will receive $600,000 of the $3 million to support operations in the four counties the affiliate serves.
The funding will allow Girls Inc. to continue delivering the Girls Inc. Experience to girls both in-center through after-school programming, summer camps, sports camps, etc., and in-schools through school partner-based programming including Healthy Sexuality & Puberty Education, Substance Use & Violence Prevention, and Financial Literacy.
In 2021, Girls Inc was able to serve 927 students in Decatur County.
Dillon said the Lilly Endowment’s investment will go a long way to impact even more girls and support the youth in our community.
