GREENSBURG - Give a special gift this holiday season and enjoy the wonderful feeling of helping to save a life.
The American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive, hosted again this year by Decatur County Memorial Hospital, is from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in Classroom D in the hospital.
You can visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. The site has loads of information for first time donors. You can also download the Red Cross app on your phone or schedule through Alexa.
It’s easy to do, doesn’t take long, and continues to help people long after you have donated.
To register, visit redcrossblood.org, and use sponsor code “decaturcohos.”
Questions? Call Amy Shearer at 812-663-1228 or email amy.shearer@dcmh.net.
