BROOKVILLE - The Franklin County Public Library District is currently accepting donations for its annual giving tree.
This year, donations will support local students by helping to stock their classrooms with supplies.
Trees will be set up at both Brookville and Laurel libraries.
To participate, pick a tag from the giving tree, purchase the item and return it unwrapped to the library. You are also welcome to select an item to purchase from the supply list and bring it to the library.
Supply list: Crayons, markers, scissors, glue bottles, glue sticks, construction paper, dry erase markers, pencils, mechanical pencils, spiral notebooks, loose leaf paper, earphones/earbuds, headphones, cards/board games, ball and jump ropes, tissues, water bottles, card stock, colored pencils and craft supplies (googly eyes, pipe cleaners, pony beads, etc.).
Cash donations will also be accepted to help purchase items not brought in during the donation period.
Donations will be collected through Dec. 30.
-Information provided
