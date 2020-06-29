Greensburg Junior High School Athletic Director John Rigney has released the re-opening dates for fall sports at GJHS.
Rigney said, "The coaches have been in-serviced as to how the school will safeguard the athletes through best practices when dealing with COVID-19. Keeping the kids safe during this difficult time is our number one priority."
As far as the re-opening dates, all sports will conduct first practices from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. This includes cheerleading, cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball.
Football will be passing out equipment from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31 at the GJHS main gym. Please enter door 17 N for equipment pickup.
Physicals, Health History, Consent, and Concussion forms must be on file in order to compete. All sixth graders and any seventh or eighth grader that did not participate in athletics last year at GJHS will need to have these papers completed.
All seventh and eighth graders that participated last year at GJHS will not need a physical this year, but will only need the health history and consent form completed. These firms are available on the GJHS website.
If you have any questions, please contact John Rigney at jrigney@greensburg.k12.in.us.
