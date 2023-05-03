GREENSBURG -The Greensburg Junior High Archery team has advanced past state and is qualified to compete in the National Championships May 11 in Louisville, Kentucky.
For local kids, that's impressive, but what is most impressive is that this talent spawned from a local school program that might never have been.
Coming from Muncie, Indiana, Tori Hoffman liked living in her new Greensburg home, but she also loved archery and but there wasn't an archery team at the junior high.
"Have they said anything about archery? Have they done the call-out yet?" Tori's mother Katie often asked about the school's morning announcements.
"No, and I didn't miss it. I was listening," Tori typically replied.
Katie called GJHS Athletic Director John Rigney to inquire about getting an archery program started and Rigney said they couldn't find an archery coach.
So, Katie and husband Chris Hoffman decided to coach it themselves.
Only after receiving their Kentucky certifications did they learn that Indiana does not accept such credentials, so it was off to Indianapolis for a second round of classes with the Department of Natural Resources (the official sponsor of archery student competitions in the State of Indiana) for their Indiana certifications.
Starting with 14 kids in 2022 while "winging it and figuring things out," Katie said, their 2023 team enrollment was a whopping 32.
Looking at their first tournament results and comparing them with this year's roster, nine archers improved their scores by 50 points and four received certificates for improving more than 100 points.
The Hoffmans are obviously doing something right.
"We love it, we really do," Katie said. "We've got another daughter in sixth grade, and a little one who wants to shoot, too, so we'll be hanging around."
Last year, the team didn't score high enough for state competitions, but this year eighth-grader Ethan Clifford became the 2023 Indiana State Middle School Champion.
Twenty-three students forming the GJHS Archery team will attend the Nationals in Louisville on May 11: Ethan Clifford, Elizabeth Walden, Tori Hoffman, Abby Hoffman, Izzy Taylor, Cristofer Chavez, Faythe Anderson, Lilly Anderson, Dalton Slaughter, Hunter Wright, Ian Watson, Kayden Callahan, Raieghlynn Metz, Keirri Fleener, Mallory Bruner, Adrien Shrader, Kalib Kuebel, Nevaeh Griffith, Malachi Boersma, Coltan Schmidt, Jack Bennett, Mason Sung and Gage Morton.
Chris enjoys coaching as well.
"I like watching them grow," he said. "Watching them solve their problems and get around their own issues while shooting is amazing."
"We are excited to see what the team will do at Nationals as they have been getting better as a team each competition," GJHS Principal Matt Clifford said.
