GREENSBURG – On Thursday, the Greensburg Junior High School Esports team won the Indiana Middle School Rocket League State Championship. Students Brody Sanders, Mason McNulty and Ethan Clifford comprised the home team and have all been playing for two years. In last years’ competition, the team placed second in the state for the same title.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games.
Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
Although organized competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity.
By the 2010s, Esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing and providing funding for tournaments and other events.
The most common video game genres associated with Esports are multiplayer online battle arena, first-person shooter, fighting, card, battle royale and real-time strategy games.
In 2010, it was estimated that the total audience of Esports would grow to 454 million viewers, with revenue increasing to more than $1 billion, with China accounting for 35% of the global Esports revenue in 2020.
Despite viewership being approximately 85% male and 15% female with a majority of viewers between the ages of 12 and 34, female gamers have also played professionally.
In a brave new electronic world, many colleges offer scholarships for Esports, and even the U.S. Army has a Rocket League team.
The GJHS students play in the Indiana Esports Network, the IHSAA equivalent for Esports. Teams of three play, and the game matches are the best of five.
This year, the GJHS team bested the Indiana Digital Learning school, beating them 3-0. The GJHS Rocket Team is undefeated in 2022, beating schools from all over the state of Indiana.
There were 28 GJHS students involved in Rocket League this year, and 55 students from GJHS participate.
GJHS Esports Coach Nick Parcell said, “It has been great seeing these kids improve through practice. I am so proud of them. The work they put into this has really paid off.”
”This level of performance isn’t possible without hard working kids and tremendous support from parents and the school,” Parcell added.
