GJHS receives IN-MaC grant for STEM initiative

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Junior High School is home to the very first middle school IN-MaC (Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competiveness Center) Design and Innovation Studio in the state of Indiana.
IN-MaC gave a $12,000 grant to GJHS for the studio that will benefit students and teachers when it comes to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
The studio is located in the school’s new STEM lab.
The school’s Design and Innovation Studio will also coincide with one that was funded for Honda Manufacturing of Indiana. Honda’s Design and Innovation Studio will be featured in a future Daily News article next month. Honda’s grant from IN-MaC was for $20,000.
IN-MaC, creates a stronger, more competitive manufacturing ecosystem for Indiana and the nation, according to Purdue. IN-MaC does so by mobilizing its resources, expertise and network to strengthen the relationship between workforce education, technology adoption, and manufacturing research to elevate Indiana as the manufacturing destination of choice.
In partnership with Purdue University and STEM Education Works, thanks to IN-MaC’s Design and Innovation Studios, 20,000 Indiana students have been directly impacted and 66,000 students have been impacted via teacher professional development.
“The goal of these Design and Innovation Studios is to create an ecosystem for educators, students and industry to create meaningful experiences and collaborate with local partners who are focused on Industry 4.0,” IN-MaC Education and Workforce Director Sascha Harrell said.
Lisa Deck, senior program manager for IN-MaC Education and Workforce, said she met with the school to share IN-MaC’s vision.
“With that grant they received from the Indiana Department of Education, I came in and met with the school and kind of shared what we were doing at IN-MaC, which is the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competiveness Center,” Deck said. “We thought this would be a great school to put one of these studios in. This is the only middle school we have one in.”
Last spring, the school was awarded funding from the Indiana Department of Education in the form of a Digital Learning Grant. Part of the monies were spent in the science classrooms to implement STEM units.
The dollars IN-MaC awarded GJHS went toward do-bots, 3-D printers, and LittleBits that are located in the lab. Deck said these items are standard for all of their Design and Innovation Studios. The equipment was purchased from STEM Education Works and the curriculum was also developed by them. Dr. Greg Strimel from Purdue Polytechnic is also developing curriculum for the Design and Innovation Studio.
Deck said the studio provides hands-on experience with additive manufacturing, robotics and coding, as well as engineering and science learning modules. It also provides access to virtual reality and curriculum.
“Manufacturing is a driving workforce in Indiana,” Deck said. “According to Department of Workforce Development, over 700,000 jobs will need to be replaced and 300,000 jobs to be filled in the next 10 years, and that is critical to our state’s economy.”
