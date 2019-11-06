GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Junior High School Student Council is hosting a special program to honor local veterans Monday, Oct. 11.
Starting at 8:15 a.m., the student council will be serving the vets in attendance a free biscuits and gravy and cinnamon roll breakfast.
That will be followed by a rousing program of patriotic music and speeches in the school auditorium.
The free event will conclude at 9:55 a.m.
“The ultimate goal for this is to remind us all that veterans are not just those older people who served in World War I and II, but that they live and work among us everyday and we don’t realize it,” said Student Council co-sponsor Josh Grossman.
“We’re also trying to put together a video of each veteran introducing themselves and sharing which branch they served in, just a short 20-second thing that can be turned into a video compilation by our tech team. Just a little something that we can do year after year to give the students some involvement,” Grossman continued. “And we’d love to have the veterans come back year after year. It’s a way to honor them and remember them.”
Co-sponsor Morgan Clinton said those involved are in the initial phases of recreating something that’s almost gone by the wayside.
“We’re trying to make it something the students can get excited about,” she said. “We have several different things planned for that celebration, but we want to reach out as best we can so that people know this is something that’s free for the vets, and it’s something that will honor them for their service in whatever branch of the military they’ve served. We hope they’ll come and be a part of it.”
“Kids would rather just go home and crash out in front of the television with Netflix and their phones, so we’re trying to get them involved with something that might be a bit be more relational,”Grossman added. “We want this to be something for the whole school to participate in. It’s not really a morale thing, it’s more a spirit thing!”
With the more than 10 years of teaching experience Grossman brings to the game and the fresh eyes a “straight out of college” Clinton brings, theirs is still no small task.
“From what I’ve heard, even though this is my first year here, there’s been a little more ownership taken by the student body. They have so many ideas of things I would never have though about, so it’s starting to pick up,” Clinton said.
There is already a list of community-involvement programs in place at the school; what has been lost, according to Grossman, is the voice of the student body.
“What we’re trying to do is give our students more school spirit. We want them to be excited to come to basketball games, to be excited to come to school because they’re excited to go to school here,” he said. “Instead of raising money to give to the Cheer Fund, which is still very admirable, we want them to want to raise money to buy a special bench for a specific place here in the building, things like that. That’s the word we’re trying to get across: How do we involve them in improving what goes on here at school?”
He added that kids today don’t enjoy what kids used to enjoy, so an effort is underway to change things up and bring that involvement back.
All area veterans are invited to attend Monday’s free event and take part in the celebration.
Veterans planning to attend should call 812-663-7523 for planning purposes.
