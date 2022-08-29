GREENSBURG — First Christian Church on Broadway Street recently hosted Gleaners Food Bank, with volunteers distributing much needed food to local and area residents.
The Indianapolis based not-for-profit visits Greensburg every month, sharing their collected bounty with local seniors and people who are feeling the crunch of a questionable economy.
According to Gleaners Food Bank volunteer Reggie Pope, the number of cars for this drive-thru event were “more than he’s ever seen in Greensburg.”
Pope coordinates the monthly effort for Greensburg, directing traffic and making sure the volunteers working the event know what they’re doing and have what they need as they pile boxes and bags of food into trunks when cars come to a stop at the delivery point.
For this particular event, heads of cabbage, boxed foods, and even homemade cornbread were among the items each visiting vehicle received.
He relayed a story about a client who went through the line earlier in the day. A local resident had her granddaughter in the car with her as she drove through and shared some details about their living situation.
“I guess she (the mother) got evicted with everything that’s going on, so now she she and her daughter are living with her. That’s three generations living in her house,” he said. “That’s rough, but we’ll just have to give her extra. We give it out till it’s gone and try to bring more next month. There’s such a need right now.”
About Gleaners
Gleaners was founded in 1980 by a group of concerned citizens who felt strongly that no one should go hungry. Since that time, the organization has distributed nearly 700 million pounds of food and critical grocery items through a committed network of more than 300 food pantries, soup kitchens, schools, and community partners.
In addition to food distribution to hunger relief agencies throughout a 21-county service area, Gleaners also operates Fresh Connect Central, one of seven regional produce cooperatives for Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization.
Gleaners, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, is a disaster relief staging site for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the contract reclamation site for Kroger Central Division.
How You Can Help
There are three ways to help Gleaners in the fight against hunger.
Donate Online: Online gifts are processed immediately and securely. You may elect to receive emails or opt out at your convenience. Visit https://give.gleaners.org/give/395354/#!/donation/checkout to make a contribution.
By Mail: Mail a check to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, 3737 Waldemere Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241.
By Phone: Prefer to walk through the process by phone? Just dial 317-925-0191 and ask to speak with a member the donor services team.
