GREENSBURG – Monday, Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry stopped at First Christian Church on Broadway Street to distribute food to seniors in need.
“Last month, we did our rounds and we served about 600,” said Gleaners Food Pantry Coordinator Reggie Pope.
Volunteer teams accompany semi-trailers loaded with food and travel from site to site. Pope coordinates Decatur County’s monthly trips.
“Unfortunately, Gleaner’s only packed enough for 480, so there were some in line who didn’t get any food,” he said. “This time, we have beefed up the numbers.”
During Monday’s visit, members of the National Guard helped volunteers from Gleaner’s and First Christian Church of Greensburg distribute the provides goods.
Volunteers working Monday wore face masks and observed social distancing. As each car drove up, drivers were advised to keep their windows closed as food packs were loaded into each vehicle’s trunk or via a back hatch.
Lines stretched down both sides of pallets stacked with pre-packed cardboard boxes of perishables, and then frozen foods and bags of potatoes were added to each vehicle with neither visitors nor volunteers making contact.
Each person received assorted pasta, canned vegetables, canned or frozen ham and chicken, breakfast cereals, bags of frozen fruit, a few gallons of sweet tea and a 10-pound bags of potatoes.
“It’s not luxury brands, but it’s good solid food for people who are in need right now,” Pope said.
“We had quite a few people who came through this morning, and it’s just wonderful that we can help some people in need today,” said Pastor Carmello Velez, Transitional Living Center board member who was on hand to make sure the morning went smoothly.
Gleaners Mobile Pantry will be again in Greensburg on Monday, May 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greensburg Elementary. All Decatur County residents are eligible, and identification must be provided.
Questions about the mobile food pantry may be directed to 619-203-5717.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.