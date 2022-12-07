GREENSBURG — The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m., Sunday, December 11, in the Greensburg Community High School auditorium. Tickets are free and available at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library or at the door prior to the show.
The orchestra will present "In the Christmas Mood" combining their big band hits with timeless holiday classics.
The orchestra and their storied founder have a long and colorful history dating back to World War II.
Not long before he enlisted in the Air Force, the Glenn Miller Band pushed out Tommy Dorsey for the title of “Best Sweet Band” in the Downbeat poll. Their recordings of "In the Mood," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "A String of Pearls," "Moonlight Serenade" and "Tuxedo Junction" were all major hit records. Miller played to sell-out crowds and his music dominated the airways.
In September 1942, just prior to going into the military, he disbanded his famous orchestra and eventually formed the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band to entertain servicemen.
But Miller disappeared on Dec. 15, 1944. The bandleader went down over the English Channel on a flight from London to Paris at the height of his popularity.
In December of that fated year, Major Miller took off in an ancient, single engine plane to precede his band to Paris. The weather was foreboding. Not very confident, he said to the pilot, “Maybe we ought to call this off?” The flight officer ribbed him about his fear of flying, “Do you want to live forever?”
Now, more than 60 years since the public first embraced the successful Miller sound, both the legend and the music live on.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra is the most sought after big band in the world today for both concert and dance engagements. Still considered the greatest band of all time, its unique sound is loved by almost anybody that cares for dance music.
The Miller Estate formed the present Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1956 following strong popular demand aroused as a result of the successful motion picture, an immense box office smash, The Glenn Miller Story, starring James Stewart and June Allison. The band has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year around the globe to millions of fans.
This is the final concert of the Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series, and Decatur County Bicentennial Coordinator John Pratt commented on the band's appearance in Greensburg.
"They play in Shipshewana the day before with tickets as much as $50, but thanks to our wonderful sponsors they are free to all including those outside of Decatur County," Pratt said.
