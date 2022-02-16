LAWRENCEBURG - The Tri-State Antique Market kicks off the 2022 season Sunday, May 1, at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds.
Now in its 37th year, the Market has become a popular destination for collectors, thrifters, and DIY decorators who enjoy finding their next great treasure the old-fashioned way, out in the wild! No internet connection needed, no shipping fees and no worries that the item won’t match the description, these are the advantages to treasure hunting in the wild.
With an ever-changing lineup of 200 vendors at each monthly Market selling a wide array of antique and vintage goods, there is bound to be discoveries made for everyone, and the only clicking needed will be the clicking in their heels.
Buying vintage and retro things is fashionable and can be cost effective, and in the spirit of going green it’s a smart choice for the environment. Antique and vintage items tend to be durable too, hence the saying “they don’t make it like they used to.”
Furnishings, jewelry, vintage clothing and accessories, pottery, kitchenware, militaria, vinyl records, pop culture memorabilia, and much more are for sale at each monthly Market.
Shopping trends have changed with the advent of online auction sites and virtual marketplaces, but for buying vintage items there’s no better way than close up and in person.
The Tri-State Antique Market is always held the first Sunday of the month from May through October. The Market is located at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, a five acre facility located in southeast Indiana, approximately one mile west of exit 16 off I-275. The fairgrounds is wheelchair accessible, has plenty of free parking, modern restrooms and shaded rest areas. Local food concessioners will also be on site during Market hours.
Official Market hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with “early bird” shoppers admitted during vendor set up at 6 a.m.
A $4 adult admission is charged at all times with attended pets and children welcome for no fee. Over half of the Market’s vendors display indoors or under cover, so the event is held rain or shine.
Complete Tri-State Antique Market information, including detailed directions, area accommodations, and photos of past Market finds is available at www.lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com as well as the Facebook and Instagram pages under Tri-State Antique Market, or by contacting promoter Aaron Metzger at (513)702-2680 or info@lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com.
Later 2022 Market dates include Sundays June 5, July 3, August 7, September 4, and October 2.
