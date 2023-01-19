OSGOOD – The Golden Gate Community Choir starts practicing for its Palm Sunday cantata Sunday, January 29, at the Osgood United Methodist Church, 213 S.Walnut Street.
Practices will be held at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday until the day of the performance. Participants are asked to attend as many practices as possible.
The choir’s performance of “One Day” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Damm Theater in Osgood.
At the first practice, participants will be given a CD and music to practice at home between Sunday practices.
Anyone willing to make a monetary contribution to help cover the cost of music, postage, theatre rental, etc. is encouraged to do so.
The choir is a non-denominational organization of people who love to sing praises to God.
Additional singers are always welcomed.
Anyone needing more information may contact Sharon Miller at 812-871-3401, Connie DeBurger at 812-621-7428, Billie Ebinger at 812-756-8438, or Laura Prosser at 812-756-1031.
