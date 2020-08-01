The 26th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament held on July 17 generated an estimated $22,000 in net revenue this year. Nineteen teams and 76 golfers supported the annual fundraiser to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana patients and families in the Decatur County service area.
Winning the tournament this year for the four (4) low-net scores mixed was Senior Spirits. Team members included John Nieman, Dick Brown, Terry Hogg and Dan Beesley.
The modified format to allow for appropriate distancing still provided plenty of enjoyment and the beautiful weather offered golfers a great day at the tournament, held this year in honor of Jim Sturges, who has contributed 25 years of support, commitment and passion for the Decatur Golf Tournament.
Tournament co-chair Jim Wenning, said, “We celebrated our 26th anniversary of having the Our Hospice Golf Outing. Over the past 26 years including this year we’ve raised over $642,000. That number would not be possible without the generosity of our community. It’s the families that have benefited from the care of Our Hospice, the corporate sponsors and the golf participants that give so generously. We would like to especially thank Jim Sturges for his long-time commitment and support of this event and Our Hospice of Decatur County. We would also like to thank all of the volunteers that make this outing possible each year. We are already looking forward to next year’s event!”
Special recognition was given to all the sponsors: Gold, Silver, Hole, Team and Beverage Cart; Benefactors, Contributors, the Decatur Community Relations Committee, including Co-Chairs Jim Wenning and Mark Wickens; and Kurt Balser and the Greensburg Country Club. Other CRC members who supported the tournament: Dave McCullough, Jon Porter, and Brian Wenning. Don Meyer Ford supported the event by placing a 2020 Ford Escape at Hole 17, which would have been the prize for a “Hole in One.”
“Proceeds from the Decatur Golf Tournament help provide expert end-of-life care and services for Our Hospice patients and their families,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President. “In our total program last year we provided $290,712 in uncompensated professional medical care, support services and bereavement care for our patients and their families in the Decatur County service area. Funds to pay for the cost of this care are provided through memorials, donations and fundraising events like the Decatur Golf Tournament and we are so grateful to all those who have supported us over the many years of this tournament,” continued Leonard.
In 2019 our staff and volunteers cared for 356 individuals with an advanced illness in the Decatur service area and made 4,272 bereavement contacts with patient family members. Since 1994, through the support of the generous tournament sponsors and donors, this event has raised a total of over $642,000.
