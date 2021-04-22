RUSH COUNTY — Two popular golf outings are returning to Rush County in 2021. The pandemic of 2020 canceled most events, but hopes are that events will be returning to somewhat normal in 2021.
The Milroy Economic Development Corporation annual golf outing has been set for June 19.
The event is set for 8:30 a.m. tee off at Antler Pointe Golf Course. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. Entry deadline is June 14.
The cost for a foursome is $250. Individuals can sign-up for $75. The cost includes green fees, cart and meal. Event sponsorship is available for $450.
Hole sponsorship is available for $100 and if you are unable to attend the event, you can make a donation to the MEDC. All donations are tax deductible. Make checks payable to Milroy Economic Development Corporation, P.O. Box 186, Milroy, IN 46156.
Each year, this popular event raises money that goes back into the Milroy community. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be used for improvements in Anderson Township.
For more information on the event, contact Dr. Rob Jackman at 765-629-2134 or Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088.
RMHF outing
Another popular golf outing each year is the RMH Foundation Golf Outing.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event is back on in 2021 and is set for Aug. 27.
The event will be at Antler Pointe Golf Course with a tee time of 10 a.m.
The cost is $340 for a team of four players. Individuals can sign-up at a cost of $85. Checks can be made out to RMH Foundation. You can also pay or make donations online at rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com.
Businesses and individuals can support the event in other ways with hole sponsors, giveaways and more.
For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Elton Marzon at elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com or 765-932-7568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.