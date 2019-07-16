GREENSBURG – The Poultry and Rabbit Barn at the Decatur County Fairgrounds was a center of activity as admiring fair-goers along with proud bird and rabbit owners filled the facility with youthful excitement.
As part of a very active 4-H program in Decatur County, youngsters can select from a large menu of hands-on project ideas in which to compete.
4‑H programs are available for children ages 8 to 18, and 4-H Cloverbud programs are available for children ages 5 to 7.
4-H has no membership fee. Uniforms are not required. Many 4-H project, activities and events are free-of-charge or available at a very minimal cost. Each 4-H club in the county chooses whether or not to charge dues.
The colors of the 4-H logo are important to the mission of the organization. Green represents life, growth and youth. White symbolizes purity and high ideals.
The 4-H Pledge is: "I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world."
----
