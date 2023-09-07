RUSHVILLE – September has arrived and so has exciting news from the Open Resource, 103 N. Main Street.
3D Printing Has Arrived
The Tech Center at The Open Resource now has a new 3D printing resource available thanks to a grant from Purdue IN-MaC. They purchased a Creality Ender 3 Version 2 3D printer and hope to have it available for demonstration and use during September.
If you have had experience using a 3D printer, they need your help! They are looking for volunteers to demonstrate this device and explain advanced manufacturing concepts. If you are interested in volunteering, leave your name and phone number at 765-251-8048.
What is a Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer?
The Creality Ender 3 V2 is an entry-level 3D printer that is known for its good quality and affordable price. It is a popular choice for beginners and hobbyists, and it can also be used for professional applications. The Ender 3 V2 is a good choice for anyone who is looking for a reliable and affordable 3D printer. It is easy to set up and use, and it can produce high-quality model prints.
What Is 3D Printing?
3D printing is a process in which a digital model is turned into a tangible, solid, three-dimensional object, usually by laying down many successive, thin layers of a material.
But, first, a virtual design of the object is made. This design will work like a blueprint for the 3D printer to read. The virtual design is made using computer-aided design (CAD) software, a type of software that can create precise drawings and technical illustrations. A virtual design can also be made using a 3D scanner, which creates a copy of an existing object by basically taking pictures of it from different angles.
Once the virtual model is made, it must be prepared for printing. This is done by breaking down the model into many layers using a process called slicing. Slicing takes the model and slices it into hundreds or even thousands of thin, horizontal layers using special software.
After the model has been sliced, the slices are ready to be uploaded to the 3D printer. When the file is uploaded to the 3D printer, it reads every slice of the model and prints it layer by layer.
There are many ways that an individual can use 3D printing: Prototyping, manufacturing, repairs, education, art and design, and medical. These are just a few of the many ways that an individual can use 3D printing. The possibilities are endless!
In the near future, you will be able to see this all happen at The Open Resource Tech Center in Rushville!
Other Classes
Also in September, The Open Resource will have its free monthly Chromebook workshop from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and Intro to MIcrosoft Excel from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
To register for either workshop, leave the workshop name and your name and phone number at 765-251-8048.
