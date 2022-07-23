GREENSBURG - Last Saturday evening, Good Shepherd Christian Academy held a gala to celebrate the upcoming school year.
Hors d’oeuvres, pork chops with all the fixings, and homemade desserts delighted the guests.
Table hosts decorated each table with creative themes - including sports, universities, academic subjects, farming, and pig shows.
Live and silent auction items, along with Scholar Dollars, raised over $8,000 to support scholarships benefiting local students. The highest selling item was a beautiful Purdue quilt made by Brenda Lowe.
School Administrator Julia Johnson introduced the staff for the 2022-23 school year.
Preschool and Kindergarten Prep will be taught by Lori Windham. Kindergarten/first grade teacher is Jody Miller.
Second and third grade teacher is Hannah Alexander.
Fourth, fifth, and sixth grades will be taught by Stephanie Ogle.
Lastly, teaching assistant and special instruction will be taught by Denise Collins.
School Board Chair Linda Simmons welcomed the enthusiastic crowd and introduced the school board which includes Pastor Cliff Bunch, Mark Collins, Nancy Crabill, Janet Gunn, Natasha Ogden, Barb Wenning and Phyllis Prater.
Good Shepherd Christian Academy welcomes students back to school Wednesday, August 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.