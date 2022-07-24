GREENSBURG – Good Shepherd Christian Academy recently hosted a gala to celebrate the upcoming school year.
Hors d’oeuvres, pork chops with all the fixings, and homemade desserts delighted the guests.
Table hosts decorated each table with creative themes including sports, universities, academic subjects, farming and even pig shows!
Live and silent auction items along with “Scholar Dollars” raised more than $8,000 to support scholarships benefiting local students. The highest selling item was a beautiful Purdue quilt made by Brenda Lowe.
School Administrator Julia Johnson introduced the staff for the 2022-23 school year.
Pre-school and kindergarten prep will be taught by Lori Windham.
The kindergarten/first grade teacher is Jody Miller.
The second and third grade teacher is Hannah Alexander.
And fourth, fifth and sixth grades will be taught by Stephanie Ogle.
Lastly, teaching assistant and special instruction duties will be handled by Denise Collins.
School board Chair Linda Simmons welcomed the enthusiastic crowd and introduced the school board which includes Pastor Cliff Bunch, Mark Collins, Nancy Crabill, Janet Gunn, Natasha Ogden, Barb Wenning and Phyllis Prater.
Good Shepherd Christian Academy welcomes students back to school Wednesday, August 3.
