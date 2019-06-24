Good Shepherd welcomes new administrator

GREENSBURG – Good Shepherd Christian Academy has announced the hiring of a new administrator, Amy Kuhn.
Kuhn indicated she is looking forward to her new duties.
"My career in education began right here at GSCA, and I am honored to be back as the new administrator," Kuhn said. "I am also excited to be working in the Greensburg community again."
Kuhn said one of her top priorities as the new administrator is to lead the teachers at Good Shepherd in partnering with families to provide a Christ-centered, Bible-based education emphasizing academic excellence and character development.
"Our teachers and students have already worked hard to be the top performing school in Decatur County, and together we will move forward to meet our full potential," she said.
Julie Harris, a member of the Good Shepherd Christian Academy school board, shared her thoughts about the news.
"We are very excited for Amy to be the new administrator," Harris said. "She’s bringing great experience and energy to the school."
Harris also noted GSCA is still actively accepting student registrations for the fall.
"If you would like a tour of the school or have any questions, you can contact the school at 812-663-2410," she said.
Kuhn comes to Good Shepherd after working as a resource teacher and Director of Early Learning at St. Joseph Academy in Shelbyville.
Kuhn received her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood with a minor in Special Education from Saint Mary-of-the Woods College, and received her Master's in Elementary Education as well as a Certificate of Early Childhood Program Administration from Ball State University.
Kuhn is no stranger to Good Shepherd, as she started her education career there as a preschool assistant.
She is married to Ryan Kuhn, and together they have four children. They currently reside in Shelby County.
The Kuhn family attends Greensburg First Baptist Church.
