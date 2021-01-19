GREENSBURG – Goodwill Date Night to help defray the cost of North Decatur’s student lunches is fast approaching, and volunteers are needed to begin the planning and preparing for the popular event.
Well, a version of the very popular event, that is. Because we all know that after 2020, nothing will ever be the same again.
“The kids at North Decatur have free lunches now, compliments of the CARES Act passed by the government last year. But there are still unpaid book fees many of them have to worry about,” Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder said.
And that’s where “Goodwill Date Night” comes in...
The Daily News reported in 2019 on the rising cost of past-due children’s lunch fees and the stigma some children around the state faced when offered a cheaper “alternate lunch.” The children were embarrassed by the stigma and parents were outraged. To help with that issue “Goodwill Date Night” was born.
Couples were invited to visit their local Goodwill Thrift Shop and, spending at least $20, they were obliged to ‘dress’ their partners, and attend an evening of games, refreshments and “good will.”
“We know we have to maintain social distancing and stick to the county health separtments’ regulations for COVID-19 mitigation, but I need help in putting this together,” Wilder said.
Three events will be offered to participants: Friday evening, Saturday lunch, and Saturday evening. Groups of 50 will be invited to each event (the suggested maximum number for social distancing standards) and attendees will be allowed to choose which event they’d like to take part in.
Tentative dates of April 16 and 17 are being considered and the Adams Township Office is partnering with the 501c(3) St. Paul Heritage Foundation to host the events at the St. Paul Gymnasium.
Couples are invited to shop at Goodwill, men dressing their women, women dressing their men and bring their receipts to their event to be considered for any of the many themed awards Best Costume, Funniest Costume, Most Expensive Costume, Least Expensive Costume, etc.
“We will be working with health department representatives to make sure we’re doing everything per COVID-19 mitigation standards, so we don’t have ‘superspreaders,’” Wilder said. “But we do just need to have some fun.”
Persons interested in helping plan and execute the events are needed and should call Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder at 317-936-2121.
