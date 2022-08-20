GREENSBURG — More than 15 food trucks are coming to Greensburg Saturday, August 20, and will be open for business from 4 to 9 p.m. on the Greensburg Square.
“Friends of Fred” food trucks, a union of gourmet chefs from across Central Indiana, will be trying out their tasty recipes on local residents and will bring with them bounce houses, games, music and all the trappings of a full-blown foodie festival.
Friend’s of Fred was started by Indianapolis native and owner of “Far Out Fred’s Food Truck” Fred Richwine.
Having been in business for himself for many years, Richwine struck up relationships with many others in the industry and then started an internet site that bonded many different food truck chefs/owners together to exchange ideas and swap recipes – a sort of internet food truck help site.
Now, the organization is more than 70 food trucks strong.
From Pendleton to as as far south as Bargersville, Danville, Brownsburg, Plainfield, all over Indianapolis, Lawrence, Carmel, Noblesville and Fishers, “Friends of Fred” helped keep food truck owners afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the roughest times in the retail food industry’s history.
Aside from coordinating where food trucks went during the pandemic, Richwine also took care of regulating proper social distancing during the neighborhood visits so families could safely come and enjoy food.
In a CBS interview, Richwine said, “I receive e-mails daily that I’ve saved their business … so that’s why I do it.”
Today, Greensburg is a destination city for Friends of Fred food trucks.
Starting at noon, Franklin and Main Street around the square will be closed for event setup.
The food trucks will begin sales at 4 p.m.
There will be many different options to choose from including lobster, soft pretzels, pasta, tacos, “and much more,” said MainStreet board member Amber Coyne.
For those who might want to imbibe, one of the food trucks is traveling tavern.
Coyne also said that the usual restaurants in the downtown area will be open as well.
“MainStreet Greensburg is excited to host the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival,” Coyne said. “We are hopeful this event will bring hundreds of people to downtown Greensburg. Our residents can come out, have a little fun, and our downtown merchants will gain great exposure to new patrons.
“Our goal as an organization has always been, and will continue to be, to grow our downtown while bringing our community together and this event can do both.”
