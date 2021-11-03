FRANKLIN – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness today announced 218 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $101.9 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program.
“Community Crossings continues to have a transformative effect on communities across Indiana,” Governor Holcomb said. “The partnership between the state and local governments is empowering Hoosier cities, towns and counties to invest more and take on bigger projects than ever before to modernize their local transportation systems to meet the demand of our growing economy.”
The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.
Rushville has been awarded $15,997.50.
Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects held in January. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.
“Community Crossings is one of the most important tools available to our local partners to support their efforts to improve local roads and bridges,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Rebuilding and improving local roads, while also addressing safety needs, promotes growth and enhances the business environment and quality of place across Indiana.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.
