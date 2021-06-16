INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb awarded 101 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities but to the state as a whole,” Gov. Holcomb said. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,160 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 30-year history.
2021 Century Award honorees (Local):
- Decatur County Farmers Mutual Insurance (Insurance)
- 143 years; Decatur County
- Dunlap Supply (Supplies)
- 148 years; Ripley County
- FCN Bank N.A. (Financial services)
- 120 years; Franklin County
- George P. Todd Funeral Home Inc. (Funeral services)
- 100 years; Rush County
2021 Half Century Award honorees (Local):
- Green Sign Co. Inc (Manufacturing)
- 50 years; Decatur County
The Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse did not occur in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.