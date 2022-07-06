INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

They included:

Drainage Task Force

The governor made seven appointments to the new task force, who will serve until December 31, 2023:

  • Hon. Bill Emerson (Crown Point), Lake County Surveyor
  • Hon. Jarrod Hahn (Keystone), Wells County Surveyor
  • Jeff Healy (Plainfield), vice president of Banning Engineering
  • Dave Knipe (Greenwood), director of the Division of Water for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
  • Martha Clark Mettler (Indianapolis), assistant commissioner with the Office of Water Quality for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
  • James Ramsey (Arlington), operations manager of Ramsey Farms Ag Enterprises
  • Steve Slonaker (Centerville), appraiser and farm manager with Slonaker Farm Management

