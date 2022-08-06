INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
They include:
Commission for Higher Education
The governor made three reappointments to the commission:
Anne Bowen (Terre Haute), MBA student at Indiana State University, who will serve until June 30, 2024.
Al Hubbard (Indianapolis), co-founder of E&A Industries, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
Christopher LaMothe (Indianapolis), former CEO of Elevate Ventures, who will serve until June 30, 2026.
The governor also made three new appointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2026:
Mike Daigle (South Bend), CEO and executive director of the St. Joseph County Airport Authority.
Nancy Jordan (Fort Wayne), senior consultant with Bulldog Consulting Services.
Tom Saunders (Lewisville), retiring state representative.
State Ethics Commission
The governor made two reappointments to the commission, who will serve until December 31, 2025:
Corrinne Finnerty (North Vernon), principal at McConnell Finnerty PC
Katherine Noel (Kokomo), principal at Noel Law, who will also continue her service as chair of the commission.
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until July 31, 2026:
John Krauss (Indianapolis), former and founding director of the Indiana University Public Policy Institute.
