INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb recently announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
They include:
Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana
The governor made four reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2025:
Terry Anker (Carmel), chairman of The Anker Consulting Group, Inc.
Michael Dora (Rushville), retired agricultural specialist
Larry Garatoni (Mishawaka), CEO of HQ Investments
Paula Hughes-Schuh (Fort Wayne), CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana
Early Learning Advisory Committee
The governor also made five new appointments to the committee:
Erin Donovan (New Castle), associate professor and early childhood department chair with Ivy Tech Community College, who will serve until June 30, 2024.
Lisa Johnson (Hammond), CEO of Lisa's Safe Haven Child Care, who will serve until June 30, 2024.
Rob Moorhead (Aurora), superintendent of the South Ripley Community School Corporation, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
Sherry Searles (North Manchester), child care and early learning coalition director for LaunchPad with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, who will serve until June 30, 2025.
Maureen Weber (Indianapolis), president & chief executive officer of Early Learning Indiana, who will serve until June 30, 2024. The governor also appointed her to serve as chair of the committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.