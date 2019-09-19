GREENSBURG — Locals likely remember the seemingly non-stop torrential downpours of rain Decatur County received last spring. According to the National Weather Service, April and May 2019 rainfall amounts were well above reported averages, with June rainfall at 7.51 inches against a historical average of 4.25 inches.
Indiana was very wet during spring and early summer this year, and local farmers will feel the results for the foreseeable future.
“Our crops were more than a month late,” said S&G Seeds Operations Manager Josh Gunn. “Actually, it was about five or six weeks late by the time we got everything in. Not sleepless nights, but a lot of nights with very little sleep.”
Indiana farmers weren’t the only feeling the pain; farmers faced significant challenges planting crops in many parts of the country.
“There is no doubt that extreme weather has greatly impacted Indiana’s agricultural producers over the last several years, and 2019 is no exception,” Farm Service Agency in Indiana State Executive Director Steven Brown said. “With record amounts of crops prevented from planting nationwide and other devastation, more than $3 billion is available through this disaster relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in early June.”
Agricultural producers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019 can apply for some relief through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, or WHIP+.
WHIP+ is available for eligible farmers who have suffered losses of certain crops, trees, bushes or vines in counties with a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or a Secretarial Disaster Designation.
Decatur County is not one of those counties, but there is eligibility for 2019. Farmers suffering due to hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms or wildfires that did not receive a disaster declaration or designation may still apply for WHIP+, but must provide supporting documentation to establish that the crops were directly affected by a qualifying disaster loss.
The WHIP+ payment factor ranges from 75 percent to 95 percent, depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop. Producers who did not insure their crops in 2018 or 2019 will receive 70 percent of the expected value of the crop. Insured crops (either crop insurance or NAP coverage) will receive between 75 percent and 95 percent of expected value; those who purchased the highest levels of coverage will receive 95-percent of the expected value.
At the time of sign-up, farmers will be asked to provide verifiable and reliable production records. If they are unable to provide production records, WHIP+ payments will be determined based on the lower of either the actual loss certified by the producer and determined acceptable by FSA or the county expected yield and county disaster yield. The county disaster yield is the production that a producer would have been expected to make based on the eligible disaster conditions in the county.
WHIP+ payments for 2019 disasters will be limited to an initial 50 percent of their calculated value, with an opportunity to receive up to the remaining 50 percent after January 1, 2020, if sufficient funding remains.
Both the insured and uninsured are eligible to apply for WHIP+.
However, producers receiving WHIP+ payments will be required to purchase crop insurance at the 60 percent coverage level or higher, for the next two available, consecutive crop years. Farmers who fail to purchase crop insurance for the next two applicable, consecutive years will be required to pay back the WHIP+ payment.
What are the results of a late planting?
“A reduced yield, for sure,” said Gunn. “And this year, because it was very dry after that, that will reduce yield further. It doesn’t really change the manpower, because all of the same tasks have to happen. And each field is different, depending on pests, fertilizer — there are many factors affecting the yield, but it’s going to affect everything this year. It’s that simple.”
“Farmers like myself in Decatur County and all throughout Indiana are grateful for the WHIP+ program that’s being offered by the USDA. The insurance that we take out on our crops every year, and unfortunately have to make a claim on this year, will only go so far to covering all of the expenses associated with farming but it does help us make up for lost production,” Gunn continued.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, contact the Decatur County USDA Service Center or visit farmers.gov/recover.
For all available USDA disaster assistance programs, go to USDA’s disaster resources website.
