GREENSBURG - A new type of park is soon coming to Greensburg!
Nestled among the existing playground facilities at Rebekah Park will be an area designed for the physical, social and sensory concerns of children with heightened sensory issues and those on the autism spectrum.
Beginning in late 2019, Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges began speaking with city officials about bringing an Inclusion Park to Greensburg. Bridges met with Tina Stanton, an early childhood development professor at the University of Cincinnati, CEO of Playground Equipment Services Eric Schmidt, and John Day of Miracle Midwest to design the park.
“This park is a great way for kids with or without disabilities to be able to interact with each other,” Chief Bridges said. “From a firsthand experience, I was able to visit a similar park in Cincinnati with my son Jaxon, who is autistic. I saw him interact and play with kids of all ages and abilities and thought that this park would be a benefit to the residents of Greensburg.”
Sensory parks are designed around a child’s physical disabilities while an inclusion park is designed for children with sensory disabilities, according to Stanton.
“The kids who have autism or sensory disabilities tend to wander around playgrounds,” she said. “We are trying to get them [the children] in and be engaged and around other children more.”
The Greensburg Inclusion Park, which will be located in Rebekah Park on the east side of Greensburg, will include equipment made for children of all ages and all abilities. Adults will also have the opportunity to play and interact with their children on the equipment, making it an enjoyable afternoon for the whole family.
Economic Development Corporation Director Bryan Robbins said, "I think any time you can be more inclusive of people of all abilities, walks of life backgrounds, race, etc. it's great for a community. Having an understanding of the importance of providing these opportunities, particularly at a young age through parks and other amenities, it truly improves our quality of life. That's an asset when it comes to welcoming new residents and those returning. It's great what Chief Bridges and Decatur County Parks and Rec are doing, and I look forward to more projects like this."
