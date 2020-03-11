GPD annual report highlights 2019 statistics

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department has released their annual report, detailing statistics from last year.
In 2019, the GPD received 14,144 calls for service. The highest number of calls came in August with 1,348 calls, and the lowest number came in December with 969 calls.
To compare, in 2018, the department received 14,897 calls.
As for criminal arrests, the GPD made 1,279 arrests in 2019. The most arrests came in August with 146, while the lowest number were made in November with 76.
There were 1,319 arrests made in 2018.
According to the GPD, since 2016, the department has more than doubled their arrest numbers. The report says officers are being trained at a higher level, which results in those officers coming back and providing better service to the citizens of Greensburg.
The report states the department’s biggest goal for 2019 was to increase their Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrests throughout the city. In 2019, there was an increase of more than 50 OWI arrests. Officers focused on not only alcohol-related OWIs, but also narcotics-related OWIs.
In 2019, there were 124 OWI-related arrests, which were up from 71 in 2018.
The largest amount of OWI arrests occurred in May with 17. The lowest amount of OWI arrests occurred in June and October, both saw five OWI arrests.
Since 2016, the GPD has more than tripled their arrests on narcotics-related investigations. The report says over the past three years they’ve sent several officers through Criminal Interdiction training, which allows them to bring back important tools to combat narcotics. The GPD said the addition of three K-9s and a Narcotics Unit assisted in the increase in arrests.
In 2019, there were 376 narcotics-related arrests reported by the GPD. There were 382 similar arrests in 2018. However, the number to keep an eye on is the 2016 number when a reported 102 narcotics-related arrests were made.
March and July had the highest number of narcotics arrests with 48, while June had the lowest number with 12.
The GPD held steady with their vehicle stops in 2019. The department reported 4,726 vehicle stops, which was down three from 2018’s 4,729.
The highest number of vehicle stops occurred in September with 593. The lowest number of stops occurred in November with 228.
The GPD averages around 4,000 traffic stops each year. The police department says their main focus is trying to decrease the number of accidents seen on a yearly basis.
As for traffic accidents, the GPD reported 450 accidents in 2019, which was up from 420 in 2018. However, the city has seen numbers fall from as high as 725 (reported in 2016) over the last four years.
The highest number of accidents last year were reported in October with 58. July had the least amount of reported accidents with 22.
The GPD also reported 470 theft-related incidents in 2019, and 52 burglary-related incidents.
“Community policing still continues to be the top priority of the Greensburg Police Department,” GPD Chief Brendan Bridges said. “Community policing builds trust between the community and law enforcement.”
The chief also said collaborating with the community is an important part of their job.
“Keeping Greensburg safe is not something the police department can do on its own,” Bridges said. “Collaboration is key. By working with the community, we are developing a more streamlined approach to identifying community needs and issues.”
This is the first of a two-part story. The second part will focus on programs supported by the GPD, 2020 goals, and more.
