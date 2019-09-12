GPD hosting 'Pack the Cruiser' this weekend

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department is doing its part in assisting students and families within the community.
The GPD program Pack the Cruiser is set to begin Saturday, and will assist those who may struggle to provide food in their homes and to their children.
Chief Brendan Bridges said he has seen firsthand how lack of food in the home can affect a kid’s daily routine.
The GPD wants to make sure they can assist in providing goods to families so children can go to school and have the energy to focus and concentrate throughout the day.
Bridges said national studies have shown the major effects lack of nutrients and food can have on students, with the top three issues being repeating a grade level, experiencing developmental impairments and having more social and behavioral problems.
“This is the first time we’ve held this event,” Bridges said. “While at the schools last year, we heard a lot about students who weren’t getting the right amount of food at home.”
The program will launch at 9 a.m. Saturday at Needler’s Market, 736 W. Main Street, Greensburg. The program will last until noon this weekend.
The second Pack the Cruiser event will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Walmart in Greensburg. That event will last until 1 p.m.
A police cruiser will be set up at the front of the stores and an officer will be collecting food items from customers shopping there or those who simply want to stop by and donate something.
The following items are needed and will be collected: Canned beans, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned soups, ravioli, Spaghetti O’s, honey, canned stews, apple sauce, cereal and pudding.
Last week, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana helped kickstart the program by donating 150 bags of food. Now, it’s up to the people of Greensburg and Decatur County.
Bridges is encouraging everyone to come out and support the program.
“It’s the kids we’re thinking about and trying to help,” Bridges said. “This is a great thing for the students, and I think this is a great thing for our community.”
Bridges said Pack the Cruiser is expected to be a yearly event to be held around the same time every year.
Those who have questions can contact Bridges at 812-663-3131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.