GREENSBURG – Effective immediately, the following changes are being made at the Greensburg Police Department with the Records Division.
The Greensburg Police Department is suspending VIN checks and handgun permits until further notice. With some state offices being closed, the GPD is not able to effectively complete the task without them. Once this changes, the GPD will immediately resume providing these services.
If you are involved in an accident and need a report, email records@greensburg.in.gov or call 812-663-3131 and leave a voicemail. Make sure you leave the driver’s name that was involved along with the time, date and location. The GPD will then email or mail your report to you.
“At this time, I have suspended all fees for accident reports because we know that this is a current hardship on individuals,” GPD Chief Brendan Bridges said.
Records is closed until April 6, 2020. The situation will be re-evaluated at that time.
“I would like to thank the residents of Greensburg for their patience through this time. We, as a community, have pulled together and obeyed what is recommended by the local, state and federal officials,” Bridges said. “The Greensburg Police Department will continue to be visible during this stressful time. [We have] added additional officers to patrol to assist with our current situation.”
Questions may be directed to Chief Bridges at 812-663-3131.
If not available, your call will be returned.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.