GPD make arrest in murder investigation

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Police Department has arrested 37 year old male Adam Naderman in a murder investigation from last Thursday night.
At this time no other details can be released as this is an ongoing investigation. The public was never in any immediate danger. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived on scene.
The Greensburg Police Department would like to thank the Indiana State Police Forensics Division and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case.
Further details will be released later this week.
All persons are considered innocent unless/until proven guilty in a court of law.
Information provided by Greensburg Police Department
