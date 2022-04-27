GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Police Department is looking for public input in order to evaluate and improve the services provided to the community.
Chief Mike McNealy said that in an effort to be more effective in the community as a public safety provider, the GPD has put together a short, six questions survey they would like area residents to complete.
The survey asks questions about the GPD and the department’s performance.
The Greensburg Police Department Public Survey can be found at: https://sprw.io/stt-238287
Questions may be directed to Chief McNealy at 812-663-3131.
