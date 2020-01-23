GPD to distribute first Project Lifesaver device next week

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department anticipates distributing the first device for Project Lifesaver next week, according to GPD Chief Brendan Bridges.
Project Lifesaver is a community-based, public safety, non-profit organization that provides law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel, and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.
The project uses radio technology along with trained search and rescue teams.
Those enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a small transmitter on their wrist or ankle that emits an individualized frequency signal. If they go missing, their caregiver notifies the local Project Lifesaver agency and emergency personnel then responds to the area.
The GPD is the local contact agency, but they hope that as the program grows more agencies in the county will be involved.
Search times for certified Project Lifesaver agencies have been reduced from days and hours down to minutes, according to the GPD.
Recovery times for Project Lifesaver agencies average 30 minutes, which is 95 percent less time than standard operations.
“The first device will hopefully be out next week,” Bridges said. “Hopefully, we can raise more money for the program. We are having a T-shirt sale with all proceeds going toward the program. We will also have the T-shirts at the Polar Plunge event.”
Details regarding the T-shirt fundraiser are available on the GPD’s Facebook page.
The police chief said at present they have enough funding for a couple devices.
“Project Lifesaver launched here back in December, but the problem we’re running into is funding,” Bridges said. “These devices can be a lifesaver. This is not just for children, but also adults and anyone who has a tendency to wander. With this device, we have a good chance at locating someone before a tragedy happens.”
Essentially, the program will not only focus on younger individuals with autism, Down Syndrome and traumatic brain injuries, but will also individuals with Alzheimer’s.
Project Lifesaver has been something the GPD has wanted to establish in the community for a few years.
Currently, there are various public safety personnel certified in the use of Project Lifesaver equipment. Late last year, safety personnel attended a two-day course to become certified in the use of the equipment. During the two-day course, first responders were not only tasked with written exams, but also had to go through a practical exam where each person had to locate three transmitters within a 15-minute time period.
Bridges said this program arrives at no cost to the community. It is funded through grants and donations.
Those interested in this program can contact Bridges at 812-663-3131.
