Grace and Glorie at TCP Playhouse
GREENSBURG - Opening on the Tree County Players Playhouse stage April 28, with shows the 28th, 29th and 30th is the dramedy, two woman show, Grace and Glorie. All productions are at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $15 for non-members, $12 for members and $5 children, are available at the door, online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62603 or by calling 812-222-4766.
Grace and Glorie is a 2-hour dramedy directed by Dennis Fogle, and produced by Megan Gehrich and Carol Roell. A two woman show, Grace is played by Nancy Worlund, and Glorie is played by relative newcomer Claire Werner.
It should be noted that the subject nature for Grace and Glorie is of an adult nature, and some dialogue and content might be inappropriate for children.
Grace (Worland) is a feisty 90 year-old cancer patient who has checked herself out of the hospital and has returned to her beloved homestead cottage to die alone. Her volunteer hospice worker, Glorie (Werner), is a Harvard MBA recently transplanted to this rural backwater from New York. Glorie is tense, unhappy and guilt-ridden, her only child having been killed in an auto accident when she was driving.
As she attempts to care for and comfort the cantankerous Grace, the sophisticated Glorie gains new perspectives on values and life's highs and lows.
Tree County Players has created many experiences on stages in Decatur County for more than 50 years, and Grace and Glorie is a nice departure from the recent TCP fair of comedies and musicals. It's themes' speak loudly about an almost constant concern today: cancer, but the show wasn't staged for just entertainment.
This show is an act of love for a core member of Tree County Players whose death from cancer in 2020 tore a hole in even the day-to-day workings of a theater group who doted on her. In her capable hands, Tree County Players staged nearly 15 shows like "Annie Jr.", the "Wizard of Oz," "Godspell," and her final show "West Side Story," to name a very few.
And producing this show was also a mission. Director Dennis Fogle, eschewing the normal audition drill in casting the show, specifically hand-picked these actors to play the parts of Grace and Glorie as an homage to Zins. And their spot-on portrayal of these characters proves the wisdom in his choices.
"I share some aspects of her philosophy of life," Worland said. "So playing her is a natural for me."
And her personality does indeed "fill the bill." Even in real life, Worland lives her truth, and has a delightful manner (if slightly crusty) that lends itself well to the 90 year old Grace. "But I'm nowhere near 90," she laughs.
Worland last performed in TCP's "The Gin Game," in 2019. Playing the lonely (and slightly crusty) Fonsia Dorsey, she began her trek to "on-stage old-age" but she admits this show provided her some unique opportunities to grow as a seasoned actor.
"This was not an easy show to do, 84 pages of a two woman show - we had to know each other's parts backward and forward," she said.
For Werner as a busy seasoned caregiver (she works part time at Cincinnatti Childrens' hospital), she hadn't considered the show until Fogle asked her to read it.
"I have three children and plenty to do," she said. "But after I read it, my husband asked if I wanted to do it, and of course, I said 'yes.' And taking care of people is just part of me, so this was good for me, and it stretched me as well."
Werner's last appearance on the TCP stage was in Steel Magnolias. As her first show on any stage, performing as the central character Shelby, she remembers her mother passing away shortly after the show closed. And so she dedicates "Glorie" to her mother's memory.
"I think what this show is really about is the ability to laugh in the face of death," Worland said. "We accept it, and we might think we understand it, but we'll never stop laughing. And we hope our audience laughs, too. "
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will also be available in the Tree County Players' Playhouse during this run to offer advice and answer questions about senior care in Decatur County.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com
Bill Rethlake
