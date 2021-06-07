GREENSBURG – Seventy-eight graduates took some time to reminisce and turn their tassels over the weekend in the South Decatur High School gymnasium as the SDHS Class of 2021 finalized their high school years and turned to face their futures.
Graduates entered the gymnasium to “Fanfare and Processional” as played by the South Decatur High School Band and then stood, hands over hearts, as the SDHS Cougar Company sang the National Anthem. Principal Jim Jameson took the podium and recognized the top 10 graduates as he announced the recent honor the school had received – being rated as one of the country’s top schools, according the U.S News & World Report.
Assistant Principal Angela Parmer recognized Salutatorian Savannah Bushhorn, reviewing some of her outstanding high school achievements, and then introduced her parents.
Bushhorn thanked the parents of the graduating class for attending and for all their efforts in helping her fellow students succeed. She added thanks for the teachers of the class.
She equated the challenges in life to song she heard as a child saying, “It is all about the climb.” She urged her classmates to be strong and faithful as they began their climb to success saying, “Even though we have spent four great years in high school together, the best part of our lives is yet to come. ... I encourage each and everyone of you to continue to climb your mountains and keep your head held high and enjoy the view.”
After senior choir members entertained the assembly with a performance of the musical number “The Road Home,” Parmer introduced Joseph Woosley as the SDHS Class of 2021 Valedictorian.
After sharing a lengthy list of the scholarships Woossley had received, Parmer told the assemblage that he intends to eventually obtain his degree in Nursing.
Woosley congratulated his fellow students for their accomplishments in high school saying, “Despite a crazy pandemic, we did it ... Even though our accomplishments here at South Decatur are important, they do not dictate who we will become.” He urged his classmates to have fun, enjoy life, see what’s out there, and remember.
2021 marks the 45th year of South Decatur Athletic Director Willard Smith’s teaching career and it was announced he is retiring at the end of the current school year. Jameson recognized the teacher’s accomplishments while noting that Rice was not in attendance because he was watching his twin grandsons graduate from Hamilton Southeastern.
Jameson said he was not upset about the absence because Rice had selflessly put South Decatur over his own family for many years.
“This shows you his dedication to South Decatur,” said Jameson. “There is no doubt that I would not be standing here if it wasn’t for Willard Rice. I have been blessed to know what I have wanted to do with my life since I was in the eighth grade. I wanted to become a teacher and a coach, just like Willard Rice. ... Behind each of you is someone like Willard Rice.”
After a performance by the SDHS Concert Choir of “The Greatest Show,” remarks from DCCS Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns, the presentation of diplomas to the graduates and the tassel-turning ceremony, the SDHS Band played the school song and the assemblage was dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.