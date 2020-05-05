Graduation plans still being discussed

GREENSBURG – A decision has yet to be made in regards to Greensburg Community High School’s graduation plans.
Originally, Greensburg Schools had planned to make an announcement May 1.
Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter said a decision probably won't be made until at least May 12, when the next school board meeting is held.
Hunter referenced Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s essential gatherings requirements, specifically not being able to hold a gathering of 250 people until June 14. Even then, he said, there will be social distancing.
The superintendent said Greensburg Community High School Principal Grant Peters and Assistant Principal Sonja Kolkmeier have been discussing the matter and will continue those discussions during next week’s meeting.
The indecision is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All Indiana schools were ordered to close for the remainder of the school year in early May and move to remote learning.
Hunter told the Daily News last month they’re going to recognize their seniors as significantly as they can, and they will do everything they can to bring some normalcy to the situation.
As for Decatur County Community Schools, Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns told the Daily News they expect to make a final decision by the middle of the month.
As previously reported by the Daily News, to complete the school year, all schools previously received a 20-day waiver to reduce the number of required in-person or remote instruction days to 160. Schools must continue to provide instruction via remote learning until they complete either:
• 160 instructional days or
• At least 20 additional days of remote learning between the date of the executive order (April 2) and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) can waive the difference.
Governor Eric Holcomb, in conjunction with Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick, directed the Indiana State Board of Education to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020. A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has done all of the following:
• Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.
• Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.
• Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.
The Daily News will provide more details on local graduation ceremonies as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.